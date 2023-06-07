5 Important Tax-related Dates in June
Having knowledge of the important dates pertaining to taxation is essential for taxpayers in order to prevent penalties and effectively handle their finances.
By comprehending the deadlines for tax payments, taxpayers can strategically plan their finances and steer clear of any legal or financial repercussions.
According to the tax calendar given on the official website of the Income Tax Department, following are the important dates for the month of June 2023.
June 7, 2023: Due date for deposit of tax deducted/collected for the month of May 2023.
June 14, 2023: Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M and 194S in the month of April 2023.
June 15, 2023: Quarterly TDS certificates (in respect of tax deducted for payments other than salary) for the quarter ending March 2023.
June 15, 2023: First instalment of advance tax for the assessment year 2024-25.
June 29, 2023: Due date for e-filing of a statement (in Form No. 3CEK) by an eligible investment fund under section 9A in respect of its activities in financial year 2022-23.
June 30, 2023: Deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar to avoid PAN becoming inoperative.
