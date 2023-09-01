5 Small Investment Schemes to Beat Inflation

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Nisha Dubey

Sometimes, saving money is just not enough.

It is considered wise to invest your savings which will guarantee a good return.

 While many invest in stock and share market, or in buying assets like real estate, or precious metals like gold, there are others who believe in investing their money in a scheme where the returns are higher than the inflation rate.

Here are some small investment schemes to beat the inflation.

Fixed Deposits (FDs): SBI and ICICI Bank are currently offering 3-7.1 per cent interest rates for a tenure of 7 days to 10 years. Axis Bank is giving an interest rate from 3.5-7.1 per cent on FDs upon maturity.

 Public Provident Fund (PPF): HDFC Bank is offering a 7.1 per cent interest rate to the general public on PPF. It is fully exempted from tax under the Section 80C. Even after maturity, the account can be extended for 5 years.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: It was created under the initiative of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao to benefit the girl child. All you need to do is open an account in the name of your daughter and you will be able to deposit a minimum Rs 250 and a maximum Rs 1.50 lakh annually.

National Savings Certificate (NSC): The return rate is 7.7 per cent on the money deposited in the NSC account. The lock-in period of the scheme is 5 years.

