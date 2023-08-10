5 Steps To Check EPFO Balance

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has initiated the process of depositing money to the subscriber’s account with full interest for the financial year 2022-23.
EPFO assured the users that there will be no loss of interest in the sum of money which will be deposited in their bank accounts shortly.
Provident Fund (PF) will soon be credited to the account with the calculated annual interest.
Although the interest is calculated on a monthly basis in the EPF account, the total interest is credited at the end of the financial year.
On the landing page, click on ‘Services’ and then select the Employers option.
After this, you will be redirected to a new page, in which you have to click on the Members Passbook option.
A new login page will appear. Enter your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.