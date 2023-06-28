Pay Attention To
These 5 Things
When Filing ITR
The last date of filing ITR
for the assessment year
2023-24 is July 31, 2023.
So far, over 1 crore ITRs
have already been filed.
The 1 crore ITR milestone
this year is 12 days faster
as compared to last year.
Those filing ITR
themselves this year
need to keep in mind a
few key things.
Pick Correct ITR Form: There are
various ITR forms on the e-filing
portal. There are 7 types of ITR
forms, all for different income
tax filers.
Report All Income Sources:
If you do not report all your
income sources, the income tax
department is likely to treat it as
a violation of the I-T Act and
send you a notice.
Disclose Your Assets: The government
has mandated individual taxpayers to
disclose certain assets in their ITR. For
immovable assets, you have to provide
the description of the asset and its cost.
Mistakes in Claiming
Deductions Under Section 80C:
Many deductions are claimed
under wrong heads leading to
their rejection. So please cross-check before filling your form.
Discrepancy in TDS Details:
Many of us file returns without
verifying Form-26 AS credit of
TDS (tax deducted at source)
held with I-T Department.
Do not do that.
