5 Tips To Build
Up Your
Credit Information Bureau
(India) Ltd (CIBIL) continues
to be the most known credit
information company in India.
The CIBIL score, often referred
to as the credit score, is a
numerical representation that is
based on the examination of a
person’s credit reports.
The three-digit number,
which ranges from 300 to
900, represents a person’s
credit history.
To receive the best offers
on interest rates for loans,
you should have a CIBIL
score that is closer to 900.
If you have been postponing
payments on any debts, you
should make it a point to
start paying them on time.
Delaying any loan or credit
card EMI instalment harms
your CIBIL score.
Don’t constantly apply for
credit if rejected. Your
credit report will contain
information on any loan or
credit card applications you
have made and were denied.
Maintain your credit utilisation
ratio. A borrower should keep
their credit usage rate under
30% of their overall credit limit
by distributing the cost of
expenditure over several
credit products.
Avoid exceeding your credit
limit, as this raises your credit
use ratio & lowers the CIBIL
score. In case expenditure
exceeds limits regularly, one
could try asking the bank to
raise the credit limit.
Limit your borrowing to a bare
minimum. Your credit score is
likely to suffer if you submit
too many loan applications or
consistently use your credit
card close to its limit.
