6 countries THAT adopted UPI 

Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a real-time payment system. The Indian government is promoting UPI to other countries in a big way.
UPI allows customers to transact money anytime using a virtual payment address. Here are six countries that have adopted India’s mobile payment system.
France is the latest country to adopt UPI. PM Narendra Modi made the announcement on July 14, 2023. The service will be launched from the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Authority Singapore (MAS) announced the linking of UPI & PayNow on February 21, 2023.
NPCI made a formal agreement with the Central Bank of Oman in October 2022 to enable UPI for digital transactions on all platforms.
Nepal introduced UPI real-time payments in 2022. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) partnered with Gateway Payments Service & Manam Infotech to implement UPI.
In 2022, NIPL partnered with Mashreq Bank’s payments subsidiary, NEOPAY, in the UAE to enable UPI payments.
Bhutan was the first neighbouring country to use BHIM UPI. The UPI digital payment app was virtually launched in Bhutan on July 13, 2021 by FM Nirmala Sitharaman and her Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Namgay Tshering.
