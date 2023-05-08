7 Banks Offering
More Than 7%
Interest On RD
Recurring deposits (RDs)
allow individuals to invest a fixed
amount monthly and build the
corpus for their short-term needs.
According to data compiled by
Bankbazaar, these banks are
offering up to 7.6 per cent
interest on recurring deposits.
DCB Bank: The lender is
offering 7.6 per cent interest
on RDs with a 5-year tenor.
The rate is applicable on RDs
having a value of less than
Rs 2 crore.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank:
Customers can earn 7.25 per
cent on RDs with a tenor of 5 to
10 years. For senior citizens,
the rate is 7.5 per cent.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank:
Investors can avail 7.2 per cent
interest on RDs with a tenor of 36
to 60 months. For RDs maturing
in 63 to 120 months, the interest
offered is 6.5 per cent per annum.
Deutsche Bank: The
lender is offering 7.25 per
cent interest on RDs that
will mature in 60 months.
IndusInd Bank: The bank is
providing interest of 7 per
cent on RDs of 61 months
and above. Senior citizens
will earn 50 basis points
of extra interest.
Axis Bank: Axis Bank also
offers 7 per cent interest on RDs
of a 5-year tenor. The private
lender will offer 75 basis points
more to senior citizens on
deposits less than Rs 5 crore.
HDFC Bank: The private
lender is giving 7 per cent
interest per annum on RDs
that will mature in 5 years.
Senior citizens can earn
7.5 per cent interest.
