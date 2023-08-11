7 Types Of Home Insurance Plans You Should Know

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Plans under this type of insurance will protect against losses from structural damages. Damage caused by theft alongside losses to the roof/kitchen/bathroom fittings is under the scope of coverage.
In case you bear loss or damage to items placed inside the house, this type of policy will reimburse for the market value of the valuables lost. The coverage extends to products like jewellery, electronics, and furniture.
As the name suggests, house insurance of this type will provide extensive coverage. It includes coverage not just to the building’s structure but also to the contents and occupants inside it, too.
This type of plan will ensure a homeowner who has put up their property on rent from financial losses and cover some public liabilities, too. In addition, it provides cover from structural damage due to fires and other special perils.
Renters can purchase this policy to get coverage for their personal belongings kept inside a rental unit. This is usually opted for because whatever insurance the landlord has taken will not offer coverage to the tenant’s valuables.
Such a policy has limited coverage, and will only reimburse for damage caused by fires in the house.
This is another specific insurance policy that reimburses buyers for the market value of goods they have lost due to burglary, theft, or robbery.