8 Jaw-Dropping Businesses Of MS Dhoni You Never Knew Existed
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Besides being an ace cricketer, MS Dhoni is a cautious businessman as well. Here are 8 unique businesses and ventures associated with MS Dhoni.
In Jan 2023, Dhoni and drone market Garuda Aerospace have launched a a surveillance drone named ‘Droni’, through Garuda Aerospace, the first-ever drone company in India to get dual DGCA approvals.
MSD is an investor and brand ambassador of fintech company, Khatabook. The cricketer believes Khatabook will help small retailers with tracking finances and doing good business.
Bike-lover Dhoni has a team in the Superbike World Championship – Mahi Racing Team India. Impressive, isn’t it?
In April 2021, Dhoni became the brand ambassador of 7InkBrews – a food and beverages company. Their new collection, under the brand Copter7 was inspired by MS’s iconic helicopter shot and jersey number.
In 2019, MS decided to partner with CARS24 – India’s leading platform for buying and selling cars. He is now the brand ambassador of this tech-enabled used car firm.
Dhoni is an equity partner and brand ambassador of home interior company – HomeLane. The company has entered into a three-year strategic partnership with the cricketer.
Dhoni launched his lifestyle brand SEVEN, which includes sports equipment, clothing, and accessories. The Startup has crossed turnover of USD 2.5 million dollars in its first operational three months.
The fit athlete has partnered with SportsFit- that provides fitness solutions. He owns more than 200 gyms under SportsFit World across the country.