9 Most Expensive
Cities For Expats
In 2023
As per ECA International’s
Cost of Living Rankings for
2023, New York City in the
US is the most expensive
city for expats.
It is followed by Hong Kong,
China. Interestingly, Hong
Kong was the most expensive
city for expats in 2022.
Geneva, Switzerland
is on the third spot. It
maintained its position
from last year.
On the fourth spot is London,
UK. It also maintained its
position from 2022.
Singapore occupies the
fifth most expensive city
for expats. In 2022, it was
on the 13th spot.
Zurich, Switzerland is the
sixth most expensive city.
It was on the seventh
position last year.
On the seventh position
is San Francisco, US.
It was the 11th most
expensive city in 2022.
Tel Aviv, Israel is on the eighth
spot. It moved two places
from last year, when it was
the sixth most expensive city.
The ninth most expensive city
for expats in 2023 is Seoul,
South Korea. Last year, it was
on the tenth position.
