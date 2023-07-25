9 Tax-Free Countries In The World

The Bahamas:The government does not impose personal income tax on its residents. Tourism and offshore industries are their main sources of revenue.
Source: World Population Review
Bahrain: This tax-free nation receives much of its wealth and government revenues from its oil industry. While there is no personal income tax, it requires social insurance and unemployment contributions.
Bermuda: Bermuda has no income tax. However, it does levy a payroll tax upon employers (and the self-employed), who may deduct from their employees’ salary. Land owners, too, are also subject to property taxes.
British Virgin Islands: This British Overseas Territory does not charge personal income tax. Like Bermuda, it charges employers (and self-employed individuals) a payroll tax.
Brunei: Brunei does not have an income tax. However, a 5% contribution to the state social fund and levy corporate income taxes are levied.
Cayman Islands: Like the Bahamas, Cayman Islands also doesn’t levy any kind of taxes from its residents. Tourism is their main revenue source.
Kuwait: No personal income taxes are levied by the government, thanks to their large oil industry. However, corporate income tax, social contributions, and a value-added tax are levied.
Maldives: No income tax is charged from its citizens, thanks to its robust tourism industry. However, becoming a permanent citizen here is next to impossible.
Monaco: It is the only tax-free country in Europe currently. Establishing citizenship is also relatively easier.