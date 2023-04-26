9 Top Government
Savings Schemes
The government has various savings
schemes to encourage individuals to
save money for their future needs
and to promote a culture of
savings in the country.
National Savings (Monthly Income
Account) Scheme: Minimum Rs 1000
in the multiples thereof. Maximum
Rs 9 lakhs in single account and Rs
15 lakhs in joint account.
National Savings Time Deposit
Account: Minimum deposit
Rs 1000 and thereafter in
the multiples of Rs 100.
Senior Citizens Savings
Scheme: Minimum deposit
Rs 1000 in the multiples
thereof with maximum
deposit of Rs 30 lakhs.
National Saving Certificate:
Minimum deposit Rs 1000
and thereafter in multiple
of Rs 100.
Public Provident Fund
Scheme: Minimum deposit Rs
500 and maximum deposit Rs
1,50,000 in a financial year.
Sukanya Samriddhi Account:
Minimum deposit Rs 250
and maximum deposit Rs 1.5
lakhs in a financial year.
Kisan Vikas Patra:
Minimum Rs 1000 and
thereafter in multiples
of Rs 100.
Post Office Saving Account:
Minimum deposit of Rs 500
is required and there is no
maximum deposit limit.
