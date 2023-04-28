Clubhouse Lays Off
50% Workforce:
All Details
Clubhouse, the social
audio platform, has laid
off 50% of its workforce.
The app gained
popularity during the
COVID-19 pandemic when
people were stuck at home.
However, as the world has
opened up post-Covid,
fewer people are using
the app.
The founders, Rohan Seth
and Paul Davison, say the
app needs to evolve to
find its role.
They claim layoffs are
necessary to reset the
company and create a smaller,
product-focused team.
Affected employees will be
entitled to a few basics.
The company will pay full
salaries until August 31,
2023, in addition to four
months of severance.
The founders are building
Clubhouse 2.0 to address the
first app's shortcomings.
The affected employees can
keep their company-issued
laptops for research about
new roles.
