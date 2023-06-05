Documents Needed to File Income Tax Return
PAN and Aadhar Cards: PAN card is
the key document while filing the
income tax return. The Aadhaar
card also assumes significance, as
the income tax return can also be
filed using it as well.
Form 16: Form 16 is also an important document for the ITR filing of salaried employees. The income tax return is filed based on the Form 16. It is provided by the employers.
Form 16A, 16B, 16C: These are the
TDS certificates issued by your
employers. In case, you have bought/
sold a property or got rental income,
these forms are issued.
Bank Statements:
Bank statements are also required for ITR filing. Bank account details including your name, account number, IFSC code, etc, need to be quoted in the income tax return.
Form 26AS: Form 26AS can be
downloaded from the income tax
portal. It is an annual tax statement
like a tax passbook that has details of
the taxes deposited and deducted
with the government.
Investment Proofs: If you are filing
income tax under the old tax
regime, you will need investment
proof for claiming deductions. The
proofs may include those related to
PPF, mutual funds, etc.
Rent Agreement: If you have any rental income, you will need a rent agreement as well.
Sale Deed: If you have any capital gain in the last financial year, you will need a sale deed while filing the income tax return.
Dividend Warrants:
Dividend warrants are also needed
while filing income tax returns.
Dividends are given by companies
to shareholders from net profits.
