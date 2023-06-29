EPF Interest: How Long Will It Accrue?
The Employees’ Provident Fund is a retirement savings plan established by the Indian government.
It is a mandatory contribution scheme wherein both the employee and the employer make monthly contributions to the employee’s retirement fund.
When it comes to employee benefits, one question often comes to mind: how long will the EPF account continue to earn interest?
As long as your EPF account remains active, interest will keep flowing in.
If you decide to retire after hitting the age of 55, your EPF account will be deemed inactive.
If you permanently relocate abroad or pass away without withdrawing your money within 36 months of it being due, your account will be considered inoperative.
If none of these circumstances apply to you, interest will continue to accumulate on the provident fund balance within your EPF account.
But there’s more to it. Any interest you earn after leaving your job will be subject to taxation.
Furthermore, if in certain circumstances you stop working before reaching the age of 55, your EPF account won’t become inoperative until you reach the age of 58.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More