Keep the following documents and information ready for a seamless ITR filing. First up, your PAN card.
Your Aadhaar card or Aadhaar number is the next important document.
Bank account details including IFSC codeshoul be kept handy.
Form 16 or salary certificate from your employer (if you are a salaried individual).
TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) certificate(s) (Form 16A/16B/16C) for tax deducted by other entities such as banks or mutual funds.
Details of income from other sources, such as interest income, rental income, or capital gains.
Investment proofs for tax deductions under Section 80C to 80U of the Income Tax Act, such as PF, PPF, Life Insurance Premium, NSC, ELSS, etc.
Details of any tax payments made in the form of Advance Tax, Self Assessment Tax, or TDS.
Details of any tax exemptions or deductions claimed under various sections of the Income Tax Act.
