Interesting Facts About KFC Founder Col Sanders
Colonel Harland Sanders founded the famous brand at the age of 62.
He started working several small jobs from a young age in order to make a living.
When he was in his 40s, Sanders ran a restaurant in Kentucky, the United States.
He had a special self-made 11 herbs recipe for fried chicken. It was famously known as Kentucky Fried Chicken. The rest, as they say, is history.
At the age of 74, Sanders met John Y Earthy, Jack Brown and Jack Massey, who were interested in buying the restaurant chain.
In 1964, Sanders sold the company with a proposal of $2 million to Jack Brown and Jack Massey.
The new owners of KFC accepted that Sanders’ face was perhaps the best resource for the marketing of the brand.
Sanders was appointed as the brand ambassador for the company. He also got a lifetime salary of about $40,000 every year.
Since the Colonel's death in 1980, the company has changed owners four times, but its secret recipe is still the same.
