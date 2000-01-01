'Top 9 Companies on Forbes' Global 2000 List
The top spot is occupied by JPMorgan Chase. It has a market value of $399.59 billion.
In the second position is Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), with a market value of $2055.22 billion.
ICBC of China comes on the third spot. It has a market value of $203.01 billion.
In the fourth spot is China Construction Bank, with a market value of $172.99 billion.
The fifth spot is occupied by Agricultural Bank of China. It has a market value of $141.82 billion.
Bank of America comes on the
sixth spot. It has a market
value of $220.82 billion.
In the seventh position is Alphabet, with a market value of $1340.53 billion.
The eighth position is occupied by ExxonMobil. It has a market value of $439.39 billion.
Microsoft comes on the ninth spot, with a market value of $2309.84 billion.
