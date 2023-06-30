Have You Linked Your PAN-Aadhar Card?
The last date for linking your PAN Card to your Aadhar Card is today: June 30, 2023.
As per section 139AA in the Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for every person, who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, to quote his Aadhaar number while applying for PAN.
If any person does not possess the Aadhaar Number but they have applied for it, then the person can quote the Enrolment ID of Aadhaar application Form in the ITR.
If PAN becomes inoperative, you will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote your PAN.
Visit the official income tax e-filing website at - https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/. Under the “Quick Links" tab, click on the “Link Aadhaar” option.
Alternatively, you can directly visit the Aadhaar linking page by accessing the following URL: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-Filing/Services/LinkAadhaarHome.html.
On the Link Aadhaar page, you will find a form to fill in the required details.
After entering the details, you will also need to fill in the “Captcha Code" for verification purposes.
If you have only your Aadhaar card and not the PAN card, you can select the “I have only Aadhaar" option. Once you have filled in all the necessary details, click on the “Link Aadhaar" button.
