Owning a home is a dream of almost everyone, and home loans help make this dream a reality.
LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED (LICHFL) stands out with its competitive interest rates, starting from 8.45% p.a. onwards for tenures of up to 30 years.
In LIC, borrowers have the option of transferring their existing home loans from other lenders to LICHFL at lower interest rates.
HDFC LTD offers home loans starting at 8.5% p.a. for tenures up to 30 years, with loan amounts of up to Rs 10 crore.
HDFC provides the facility of home loan balance transfer, enabling borrowers to shift their loans from other banks or housing finance companies.
BAJAJ HOUSING FINANCE offers home loans starting from 8.5% p.a. onwards for loan tenures of up to 30 years, with loan amounts of up to Rs 5 crore.
Bajaj Finance also provide a home loan top-up option of up to Rs 1 crore.
TATA CAPITAL HOUSING FINANCE offers home loans starting at 8.6% p.a. for tenures of up to 30 years, catering to loan amounts of up to Rs 5 crore.
Eligible Tata Capitals applicants fall between the ages of 24 and 65 years, with a minimum CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited) score of 750.
