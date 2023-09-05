Producer: Priyanka Das
How To Activate Inoperative
PAN Card
?
PAN card is an essential document, and if it becomes inoperative, citizens will no longer be able to avail a number of important financial services, including ITR refund.
They may also have to pay extra taxes in the form of TDS if PAN is inoperative.
June 30 was the last date to link PAN and Aadhaar.
Those who missed that deadline will not be able to use PAN card for any purpose as that has become inoperative.
Visit the official website https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ and go ahead with the Aadhaar-Pan linking request.
Next, fill in the details and click on CHALLAN NO./ITNS 280 for Aadhaar-PAN linking request submission.
Select the mode of payment and enter the PAN by choosing Assessment Year (AY) with a complete address.
The last step is to enter the Captcha code and proceed with submitting.
It will take a maximum of one month to make your PAN card operative again.
