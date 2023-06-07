How To Check Income
Tax Refund Status
ITR season is going on for
the financial year 2022-23,
with both online and offline
options being available.
The average time taken for
issuing refunds by the income
tax department has been
brought down “significantly"
now as compared to earlier.
Usually, the time taken for
income tax refund is 20-45
days after ITR has been
processed, provided that you
have filed your income tax
return and verified the
same on time.
Assessees can check the income
tax refund status online through
the income tax e-filing website —
https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec /foportal/.
Once the taxpayer opens
the www.incometax.gov.in
portal, you will have to log
in to the account using PAN
details, OTP and by
entering the Captcha.
Once logged in, the
taxpayer has to click on
the e-file option.
From there, one needs to go
to the income tax returns
tab and click on the View
Filed Returns option.
The taxpayer can check
the status of the latest
filed ITR from there.
Click on View Details options
from where you will be able
to check the status of your
income tax refund.
