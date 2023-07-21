Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
How To Correct Wrong Bank Account Details In ITR
If you find yourself wondering about the feasibility of making changes after filing the income tax return (ITR), rest assured that it is possible to do so.
The process is straightforward whether you need to update your contact information, or make changes to your bank details, which is very important for you to get the refund of taxes on time.
Log in to the ‘e-filing’ portal https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/
Go to the tab ‘My Account’ located on the top left-hand side of the page. Under the ‘My Account’ tab, choose ‘Service Request’.
Under ‘Service Request’, choose ‘Request Type’ as ‘New Request’. Next, under ‘Request Category’, choose – ‘Change ITR Form Particulars’. Then click ‘Submit’.
A new screen displays ‘Change ITR Form Particulars’. The taxpayer’s PAN would be displayed.
The taxpayer is required to enter ‘Acknowledgement Number’ of the ITR here.
In the next screen, a taxpayer has options for ‘Changing Bank Account Details’, ‘Change Address Details’ and ‘Change E-Mail ID/Mobile Number Details’.
Here, the taxpayer has to choose the necessary option, provide the necessary information and submit the request. A success message would display on the screen with a transaction ID.