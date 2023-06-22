CIBIL score plays a key role when it comes to sanctioning of a loan to borrowers.
Having a low CIBIL credit
score can make a loan costlier
and also makes it difficult to
get a loan.
CIBIL score shows a person’s credit discipline and their loan history. Here’s how you can improve your CIBIL score.
The credit utilisation ratio should be limited to 30% for a good CIBIL score. It is advised to get a credit card with a higher top limit, if you are struggling to stay within the existing limit.
Repayment of loans or credit card dues has a very big impact on your CIBIL score. So, any loan or credit card dues must be repaid within time to maintain a good CIBIL score.
It is better to diversify the loan portfolio with a good mix of secured and unsecured debt to get a high CIBIL score. A credit card is an unsecured debt, whereas a home loan is a secured debt.
CIBIL Score is a three-digit number, which ranges between 300 and 900. The higher the score, the better it is.
Generally, a score above 750 is considered good where the chances of loan approval become higher. The report containing this score is called CIBIL Report.
The CIBIL report allows the bank to have a look at a person’s credit history, including whether the person has ever defaulted on any of their previous debts.