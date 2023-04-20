How To Keep Your PAN And Aadhaar Cards Safe?
PAN and Aadhaar are two key documents for a person in India.
With digitalisation gaining pace prominently, online frauds are also increasingly posing threats.
Recently, cybercriminals got credit cards issued after misusing PAN of celebrities including M S Dhoni, Shilpa Shetty and Madhuri Dixit.
Avoid entering your PAN and Aadhaar everywhere. Instead, wherever possible, use other ID details such as voter ID and driving licence, which are less vulnerable.
Share your PAN and Aadhaar details only with authentic people or companies and sign its photocopies with the date.
Avoid entering your full name and date of birth on online portals, including social media. These can be used to track your PAN.
De-link Aadhaar card and bank accounts, if no longer a government mandate.
Check your credit report regularly for any uninformed credit card issuance or loans.
Avoid keeping PAN and Aadhaar in your phone’s gallery, or where they can be accessed easily in case of phone loss.