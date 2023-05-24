How To Open
SBI PPF Account Online
A Public Provident Fund (PPF) account is a long-term savings scheme that is backed by the Government of India.
Log in to SBI’s online account at www.onlinesbi.com by using correct credentials. Click on the link that reads – ‘request and enquiries’ section from top right corner.
From the drop-down menu, click and select the ‘New PPF Accounts’ link. Details such as name, address, PAN card and CIF number will be displayed on the screen.
Those opening an account on behalf of a minor, need to tick the box on the space provided. If not, then fill in the branch code in which you are willing to open your PPF account.
To proceed further, enter bank’s branch code and branch name. Also, provide at least five nominee details based on your preference.
Then click on the ‘Submit’ button. A dialogue box reading - ‘Your form has been successfully submitted’ will appear on the screen.
Write down the reference number and download the form provided.
Take a printout of the account opening form from the ‘Print PPF Online Application’ button.
Finally, submit the PPF form to the SBI branch. The form needs to be submitted with your KYC documents and a recent photograph within 30 days.
