How To Register On Income Tax Portal For ITR Filing
E-filing of tax returns is mandatory for certain categories of taxpayers in India.
Before taxpayers start registration, ensure the following details are at hand: PAN Card, Mobile Number, Email Address.
For registration as individual user, visit the ‘e-Filing’ portal https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.
Click ‘Register Yourself’ button located at right side of the Home Page.
Select the user type as ‘Individual’.
Click 'Continue' and provide the following basic details: PAN; Surname, First Name and Middle Name; Date of birth; Residential Status.
Click ‘Continue’ and fill in the mandatory details: Password Details; Contact Details; Current Address. Click ‘Submit’.
Enter the correct OTP to complete the registration process.
Upon successful login, you will be directed to your e-Filing dashboard, where you can access various services and features provided by the Income Tax Department.
