Income Tax
Deductions You
Should Know

In India, income tax
deductions are allowed
to encourage individuals
to save for their future.

These deductions
help individuals reduce
their taxable income and
therefore, their tax liability.

By promoting savings and
investments, the government
aims to encourage financial
planning and stability
among taxpayers.

Additionally, deductions for health
insurance/education loans promote
access to essential services, and
deductions for charitable donations
encourages social responsibility.

Under section 80TTA of the
Income Tax Act, an individual
can claim a deduction of up to
Rs. 10,000 on the interest
earned on savings accounts with
banks, co-operative societies,
and post offices.

Section 80C allows individuals
to claim a deduction on certain
investments, such as PF, NPS,
ELSS. The maximum deduction
allowed under this section is
Rs. 1.5 lakhs per year.

Section 80D allows individuals
to claim a deduction on health
insurance premiums paid for
themselves and their family.
The maximum deduction
allowed under this section is
Rs. 50,000 per year.

Section 80E allows
individuals to claim a
deduction on the interest
paid on education loans for
themselves or their children.

Section 80G allows individuals to
claim a deduction on donations
made to certain approved
charitable organisations. The
deduction allowed under this
section can be either 50% or
100% of the donation amount.

