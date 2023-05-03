In India, income tax deductions are allowed to encourage individuals to save for their future.
These deductions help individuals reduce their taxable income and therefore, their tax liability.
By promoting savings and investments, the government aims to encourage financial planning and stability among taxpayers.
Additionally, deductions for health insurance/education loans promote access to essential services, and deductions for charitable donations encourages social responsibility.
Under section 80TTA of the Income Tax Act, an individual can claim a deduction of up to Rs. 10,000 on the interest earned on savings accounts with banks, co-operative societies, and post offices.
Section 80C allows individuals to claim a deduction on certain investments, such as PF, NPS, ELSS. The maximum deduction allowed under this section is Rs. 1.5 lakhs per year.
Section 80D allows individuals to claim a deduction on health insurance premiums paid for themselves and their family. The maximum deduction allowed under this section is Rs. 50,000 per year.
Section 80E allows individuals to claim a deduction on the interest paid on education loans for themselves or their children.
Section 80G allows individuals to claim a deduction on donations made to certain approved charitable organisations. The deduction allowed under this section can be either 50% or 100% of the donation amount.