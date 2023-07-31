Producer: Namit Singh Sengar
Editor: Sujata Singh
ITR Filing Last Date Today: Quick Guide to File ITR Online
Today – July 31, 2023 – is the last day to file your ITR for FY 2022-23.
Go to the Income Tax Department E-filing portal: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/
Log in to your e-filing account using your PAN and password. If you don’t have an account, you can create one by clicking on the “Register” link.
Select the assessment year for which you want to file your return.
Select the ITR form that you need to fill. The ITR form that you need to fill will depend on your income and sources of income.
Fill in the details in the ITR form. You can either fill the form manually or use the pre-filled data that is available on the website.
Calculate the tax that you owe. The website will help you calculate the tax that you owe.
Once you have filled in the details, you need to verify the return.
You can verify the return using your Aadhaar number, e-Sign, or by sending a physical copy of the return to the CPC.
Once you have verified the return, you can submit it.