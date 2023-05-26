Key Points To Know Before Filing Your ITR
Income Tax Return (ITR) filing holds immense importance as it serves as a vital tool for ensuring tax compliance and financial transparency.
By filing ITR, individuals and businesses provide a comprehensive record of their income, deductions, and taxes paid, enabling the government to assess tax liabilities accurately.
It also facilitates the process of claiming tax refunds, if eligible, and serves as proof of income for various purposes such as obtaining loans, visas, or government benefits.
Additionally, ITR filing plays a crucial role in contributing to the nation’s revenue collection.
Any individual who has a taxable income of more than Rs. 2.5 lakhs in a financial year is required to file an ITR.
There are seven different ITR forms, each designed for a specific type of taxpayer. The most common ITR forms are ITR-1, ITR-2, and ITR-3 and ITR 4.
The deadline for filing an ITR for the financial year 2022-23 is 31st July, 2023.
You can file an ITR online or offline. To file an ITR online, you can use the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.
Some common documents that are required to file an ITR include PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Form 16 or Form 26AS, and bank statements.
