9 Banks Offering Cheap Interest Rates On Personal Loans
Bank Of Maharashtra: Customers can get up to Rs 20 lakh as personal loan. The interest rate starts at 10 percent and the maximum tenure is 84 months.
Bank Of India: The bank is offering interest rates starting from 10.25 percent. Borrowers can opt for up to Rs 20 lakh and the maximum repayment tenure is 84 months.
IndusInd Bank: Customers can opt for loans ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50 lakh. The interest rate varies between 10.25 and 27 percent. The tenure of the loan can be between 1 and 6 years.
Punjab National Bank: PNB provides borrowers with interest rates between 10.4 and 16.95 percent on personal loans of up to Rs 10 lakh. The repayment tenure is 60 months.
Axis Bank: Axis Bank offers personal loans between Rs 50,000 and Rs lakh. The interest rate starts at 10.49 percent and the tenure can go up to 60 months.
IDFC First Bank: With interest rates starting from 10.49 percent, borrowers at IDFC can avail up to Rs 1 crore with the repayment tenure ranging from 6 months to 5 years.
HDFC Bank: Borrowers can get personal loans with interest between 10.5 and 24 percent. The tenure can go up to 5 years, while the maximum amount that can be availed under the loan is Rs 40 lakh.
IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank gives customers up to Rs 50 lakh in personal loans. The amount can be repaid in 60 months at an interest rate ranging from 10.5 to 15.5 percent.
ICICI Bank: The lender offers personal loans up to Rs 50 lakh with interest rates ranging from 10.75 to 19 percent. The maximum repayment tenure is 6 years.
