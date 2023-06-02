of Indian origin has been elected as the new President of the World Bank.
He joins an expansive list of Indian-origin individuals taking various prestigious global positions.
The former CEO of Mastercard was born in Pune and graduated in Economics from Delhi’s prestigious St Stephen’s College.
Banga will take over for David Malpass as President of the World Bank.
He will assume office on June 2, 2023, and will remain there for five years.
Banga went on to complete his MBA at IIM, Ahmedabad.
He received the nomination from US President Joe Biden.
Ajay Banga was chosen as the President of the World Bank by its 25-member Executive Board on May 3.