The SEBI has revised its 2019 circular which prescribed the uniform process to be followed across Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in respect of investments.

The new rule will be effective from 15 June, 2023.
Earlier, SEBI only allowed payment for investment from the bank account of the minor or from a joint account of the minor with the guardian.
The new rule will streamline this investment process for mutual fund investors who invest on behalf of minors.
Under the new rule, payment for investment in mutual funds by any mode will be accepted from the bank account of the minor, parent or legal guardian of the minor.
A payment from a joint account of the minor with parent or legal guardian will also be accepted.
For existing mutual fund folios, the AMCs will have to insist upon a change of pay-out bank mandate before redemption is processed.
Irrespective of the source of payment for the subscription, all redemption proceeds will be credited only to the verified bank account of the minor.