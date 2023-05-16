New vs Old Tax
Regime: How
To Choose?
The new tax regime comes with revised tax laws and rates but taxpayers also have the option to stick with the old tax regime.
The first step is to understand the fundamental differences between the tax regimes. Study the rates, deductions, exemptions, and other relevant provisions under both regimes.
Compare the tax rates and slabs under both regimes. Consider the impact on your disposable income and long-term financial goals.
The old tax regime gives benefits
of allowances and deductions,
whereas, under the new tax
regime, we can only claim the
standard deduction. There is a
need to evaluate the deductions
and exemptions.
Consider the complexity of each tax regime. New tax regimes might be designed to simplify the tax filing process, while older regimes could be complicated. Assess your comfort level with the regimes.
In case you have invested in different investments, which do not only give you tax benefits but also secure your future, then it is better to explore that tax regime.
In some cases, the transition from the old tax regime to the new one may involve specific rules and conditions. Therefore, understand the transitional provisions before making a decision.
Different sectors or industries may be affected differently by the new tax regime. Consult professionals or industry experts to understand the impact on your particular sector.
Consider the long-term implications of your decision. Tax regimes tend to change periodically, and what might be beneficial in the short term may not be advantageous in the long run.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More