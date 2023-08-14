Remembering Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, India’s Big Bull

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
On August 14, 2022 at the age of 62, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the renowned Indian market investor, passed away.
Referred to as the ‘big bull’ of Dalal Street, he started with a portfolio of Rs 5,000 in 1985.
Jhunjhunwala went on to establish himself as India’s most prominent stock market investor, expanding his portfolio to an impressive Rs 11,000 crore.
His influence within the market was so significant that many believed that if Jhunjhunwala endorsed a stock, it was a wise investment move.
Jhunjhunwala was born in a middle-class family in Mumbai in 1960. His father was an income tax officer who also invested in the stock market.
After graduating from college, Jhunjhunwala became a chartered accountant. In 1985, he started investing with a small sum of money. He quickly learned the ropes and began to make profits.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died barely a week after Akasa, the newest budget air carrier in the market he had backed, took to the skies for the first time.
Reportedly, Jhunjhunwala was India’s 36th richest individual and was often revered by investors for his sharp and insightful market observations.
While Jhunjhunwala’s first big profit came from Tata Tea in 1986, his biggest investment till date has been tipped to be that in Titan, which was worth over Rs 7,000 crore.