The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced to withdraw Rs 2000 currency note from circulation. The notes will continue to be legal tender only till September 30, 2023. All banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2000 banknotes until September 30, 2023. The RBI has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. The central bank said the objective of introducing Rs 2000 banknotes was met once banknotes in other denominations became available in adequate quantities. Therefore, printing of Rs 2000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19, it said. A person can also exchange Rs 2,000 notes upto the limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI from May 23, 2023. The Rs 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 under Section 24(1) of the RBI Act, 1934. A majority of the Rs 2,000 denomination notes were issued prior to March 2017 and are at the end of their estimated life span of 4-5 years.