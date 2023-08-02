Sensex Down 300 Points, Nifty Below 19,700
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Domestic markets started Wednesday’s trade on a weak note, tracking subdued cues from global markets.
Benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex dropped over 300 points or 0.4 per cent to trade around 66,197 levels.
Nifty50 skid over 50 points or 0.4 per cent below 19,700 levels.
Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices too slipped up to 0.4 per cent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 led losses with a cut of 1.21 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.64 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.67 per cent.
In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.2 per cent higher on Tuesday.
The S&P 500 lost 0.27 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.43 per cent.