The government has decided
to issue Sovereign Gold Bonds
(SGBs) in two tranches during
the financial year 2023-24.
The first tranche will be
open for subscription
during June 19-June
23, while the second
tranche will be opened
during September 11-
September 15.
The date of issuance for
2023-24 Series I will be June
27. 4. The issuance date for
2023-24 Series II will be
September 20.
The price is fixed in
Indian rupees based on
a simple average of the
closing price of gold of
999 purity preceding the
subscription period.
The investors will be
compensated at a fixed rate
of 2.50 percent per annum
payable semi-annually on
the nominal value.
The SGBs will be
restricted for sale to resident
individuals, Hindu Undivided
Family, Trusts, Universities
and Charitable Institutions.
The SGBs will be
denominated in multiples
of gram(s) of gold with a
basic unit of One gram.
The tenor of the SGB will be
for a period of eight years
with an option of premature
redemption after 5th year.
Minimum permissible
investment will be one gram of
gold. The maximum limit of
subscription shall be 4 Kg for
individual, 4 Kg for HUF and
20 Kg for trusts.
