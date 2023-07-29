Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Manuj Yadav
Step-by-Step Guide To Check Refund Status In ITR
Over 5 crore ITRs have been filed for the assessment year 2023-24 so far, with the deadline ending on Monday, July 31.
About 2.7 crore ITRs have been processed so far.
If you have filed your income tax return, you can check the status of your ITR processing and refund on the income tax portal.
Visit e-Filing portal.
Click ‘Income Tax Return (ITR) Status’ under the ‘Quick Links’ section.
Enter your ‘Acknowledgement Number’ and ‘Mobile Number’.
Enter 6-Digit one-time password (OTP) you received on your mobile number.
On successful validation, you will be able to view the ITR status.
To check your refund process, scroll down the ‘Quick Links’ section till you see ‘Know Your Refund Status’.