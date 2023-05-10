Things To
Know Before
Challenging A Will
A Will is a legal document
that outlines a person’s wish
regarding the property, assets
and care of dependents.
The benefit of making a Will
is that it reduces the scope of
dispute among the successors
regarding the ownership over
properties, businesses
and other assets.
If anyone feels that a
Will has been forged, the
legitimate successor can
seek relief from a court
of law.
Any person above the age of 18 and
of sound mind can make a Will.
There is no need of formal wording
in the Will rather the ‘intentions of
the testator’ should be known.
A Will can be challenged
if someone has forced a
person to make it when
the person was not
willing.
If a Will has been curated
by a sick person, then
there is no validation
of such a will.
If the Will holder does not fulfill the qualification to make a will, such as he is underage or mentally weak, then the will can’t be considered valid.
If the Will is written under
someone else’s influence
and not of your own free
will, it can be challenged.
According to Section 467 of
Indian Penal Code, whoever
forges a Will shall be punished
with imprisonment upto 10
years and fine.
