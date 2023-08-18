Producer: Priyanka Das
Top 5 Equity Mutual Funds With Highest Yearly Returns
Sensex has shown a positive growth of 8.62 per cent in the past one year beating inflation comfortably.
Some of the equity mutual fund schemes have given as high as 35 per cent during the period.
These mutual funds were in the category of ‘High Risk’ and ‘Very High Risk’ under the ‘Direct Growth’ plans.
Quant
Small Cap Fund
Direct Plan Growth has given a growth of 37.74% in the past one year. The minimum SIP amount is Rs 1,000 per month for this scheme.
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund Direct Growth has provided a 20.58% return in the past one year. The minimum SIP amount required is Rs 100.
Nippon India Small Cap Fund Direct Growth has given a 33.43% return in the past one year. The minimum SIP amount required is Rs 100.
Axis Small Cap Fund Direct Growth has given a 20.36% in the past one year. The minimum SIP amount is Rs 100.
HDFC Small Cap Fund Direct Growth has provided 37.63% return in the past one year. Its minimum SIP amount is Rs 100.
