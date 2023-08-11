Top 9 Mushroom-producing States In India

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
is India’s leading producer of mushrooms. It produced over 28,000 tonnes in 2021-22.
follows Bihar in mushroom production. It accounts for 9.89% of the total production in the country.
comes in the 3rd spot with a 9.66 % share in the country’s total production.
is the 4th largest producer of mushrooms in the country.
with an average production of 45,000-48,000 tonnes per annum, comes next.
is the 6h largest producer of mushrooms in India.
is the 6h largest producer of mushrooms in India.
is the 8th largest mushroom-producing state.
is the 9th largest producer, with around 500 units across its 14 districts.