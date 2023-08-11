Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

Top 9 Mushroom-producing States In India

Did you know that mushroom farming in India started as a hobby? It is now one of the most profitable crops.

Bihar

is India’s leading producer of mushrooms. It produced over 28,000 tonnes in 2021-22.

Maharashtra 

follows Bihar in mushroom production. It accounts for 9.89% of the total production in the country.

Orissa

 comes in the 3rd spot with a 9.66 % share in the country’s total production.

Haryana

is the 4th largest producer of mushrooms in the country.

Punjab

with an average production of 45,000-48,000 tonnes per annum, comes next.

Himachal Pradesh

is the 6h largest producer of mushrooms in India.

Uttar Pradesh

is the 6h largest producer of mushrooms in India.

West Bengal

is the 8th largest mushroom-producing state.

Kerala

is the 9th largest producer, with around 500 units across its 14 districts.

