Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, The Monk Who Sacrificed 40,000 Crore Wealth
Ven Ajahn Siripanyo took the extraordinary decision to give up the potential to become one of the wealthiest individuals globally.
His father, Ananda Krishnan, is a prominent figure in the telecommunications industry, possessing a fortune exceeding Rs 40,000 crore ($5 billion).
His son, Siripanyo, made the surprising decisi
on to become a Buddhist monk at the young age of 18.
Not much is publicly known about Siripanyo’s motivations behind his choice of becoming a
monk
.
It has been reported that he initially pursued the ascetic lifestyle as a “fun” experience during a retreat.
What began as a temporary endeavour ultimately became a permanent path for him.
Instead of taking over his father’s vast multimillion-dollar empire, Siripanyo opted for a life of simplicity, embracing the practice of alms-seeking.
Presently, he serves as the abbot of Dtao Dum
Monastery in Thailand.