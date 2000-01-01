+
What Is 100 Minus Age Rule?
100 minus age rule is one of the most popular rules of investment.
It can help you allocate money across fixed income and equity and create a more balanced portfolio.
The 100 minus age rule is based on a simple principle. The amount of an investor’s investment in stocks must be 100 minus their age. The remaining amount should be in bonds.
The 100 minus age rule is based on the probable risk-taking appetite of the individual.
Investors are likelier to take more risks and have a longer time to watch their investments mature when they are younger.
This means that they can invest more of their income in equities to get good returns in the long term.
As people age, they are liable to prefer fixed and regular income over market risks, which means that the allocation of savings in debt will be more.
The 100 minus age rule encourages a diversified portfolio that caters to an individual’s age.
Under this rule, the savings will be effectively allocated across different sectors, creating a more balanced portfolio.
