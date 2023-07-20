Producer: Priyanka Das
What May Happen If You Don’t File ITR By July 31?
Every
Assessment Year
(AY) the government provides taxpayers with a four-month window to consolidate their income details for the relevant fiscal year and file their ITR properly.
The four-month period begins on April 1 and concludes on July 31 (unless extended).
There are a number of deductions and exemptions that you can claim on your ITR, which can reduce your tax liability.
Taxpayers who miss the deadline have an option to file a belated ITR.
The last date of filing belated ITR is December 31 for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24).
If ITR is filed after the due date (which is July 31) and on or before December 31, then a late filing fee will be levied.
If you have any outstanding tax liability, you will be charged punitive interest on the amount, as applicable in your circumstances, if you file a late return.
If no tax is due, then the taxpayer will not be required to pay this interest solely because of the late submission of the ITR.
If a person deliberately fails to file a return after receiving notifications, the income tax officer may commence prosecution procedures.