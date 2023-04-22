What To Do If You Have 2 PAN Cards?
As per the rules and regulations set by the Income Tax Department, individuals are prohibited from possessing or holding more than one PAN Card.
If an individual is found to possess more than one PAN Card, the IT Department may initiate proceedings against them under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act, 1961
The Finance Act, 2017 had inserted a new section 139AA in the Income Tax Act, 1961, requiring every eligible person to quote their Aadhaar number while applying for PAN with effect from July 1, 2017.
If you are yet to link the PAN Card with Aadhaar, then you need to link them by June 30, 2023. Otherwise, you will not be able to use the same from July 1, 2023.