What To Do If You Have 2 PAN Cards?

PAN or Permanent Account Number Card is a unique ten-digit alphanumeric identifier issued by the Income Tax Department to individuals, companies, and other entities.

The PAN Card is used as a proof of identity and is required for various financial transactions, including opening a bank account, applying for loans, filing income tax returns, and making investments.

The PAN Card contains information such as the holder’s name, photograph, date of birth, and PAN number.

The PAN number is unique to each cardholder and is used as a reference number for all financial transactions.

As per the rules and regulations set by the Income Tax Department, individuals are prohibited from possessing or holding more than one PAN Card. 

If an individual is found to possess more than one PAN Card, the IT Department may initiate proceedings against them under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act, 1961

As per this section, a penalty of Rs. 10,000 can be imposed on the individual for possessing more than one PAN Card.

The Finance Act, 2017 had inserted a new section 139AA in the Income Tax Act, 1961, requiring every eligible person to quote their Aadhaar number while applying for PAN with effect from July 1, 2017.

If you are yet to link the PAN Card with Aadhaar, then you need to link them by June 30, 2023. Otherwise, you will not be able to use the same from July 1, 2023.

