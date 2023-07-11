Why are Tomato

Prices at an All-time High?

Everyone’s been wondering about the record-high prices of tomatoes.

The kitchen staple has crossed over Rs 160 per kg in some states.

So much so that even McDonald’s has removed tomatoes from its menu temporarily.

The price surge can be attributed to heavy rainfall in southern states, which has impacted vegetable prices, especially tomatoes.

Other factors include delayed monsoon, inadequate production, and extreme heat.

These conditions have resulted in a significant shortage of tomatoes, leading to the rapid rise in prices.

Whether tomato prices will  decrease in the near future  depends on the release of Kharif  tomatoes into the market.

The transplantation process  for Kharif tomatoes has only  just begun with the onset of  the monsoon.

As a result, it is unlikely that Kharif tomatoes will be available in the market before mid-August. 