Why are Tomato
Prices at an All-time High?
Everyone’s been wondering about the record-high prices of tomatoes.
The kitchen staple has crossed over Rs 160 per kg in some states.
So much so that even McDonald’s has removed tomatoes from its menu temporarily.
The price surge can be attributed to heavy rainfall in southern states, which has impacted vegetable prices, especially tomatoes.
Other factors include delayed monsoon, inadequate production, and extreme heat.
These conditions have resulted in a significant shortage of tomatoes, leading to the rapid rise in prices.
Whether tomato prices will
decrease in the near future
depends on the release of Kharif
tomatoes into the market.
The transplantation process
for Kharif tomatoes has only
just begun with the onset of
the monsoon.
As a result, it is unlikely that Kharif tomatoes will be available in the market before mid-August.