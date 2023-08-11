10 Best Movies of Birthday Boy Suniel Shetty

Producer: Nibandh Vinod Images: Instagram/suniel.shetty
Actor Suniel Shetty who has been a part of Bollywood for over 25 years was born on August 11, 1961.
As the actor turns 62 on 11 August, 2023, here’s look at some of his best movies.
Released in 2000, it is one of his most successful comedy movies also starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.
After the success of Hera Pheri, the trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal got back together in 2006 for its sequel.
Released in 1997, the multi-starrer is set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pak War. Shetty plays the role of a BSF Commandant Bhairon Singh.
This romantic musical drama, released in 2000, features actors Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles.
In 2004, Shetty appeared in a negative role opposite Shah Rukh Khan. He played the role of Raghav, a former Indian soldier turned antagonist.
One of the biggest hits of 1994, this movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Naseeruddin Shah.
In this 1994 action comedy movie, Shetty plays dual role of the head constable Gopinath and hardened criminal Kishan.
Released in 1999, Suniel Shetty plays the role of a rich man’s son who turns into a Naxalite.
This 2001 rom-com is a remake of Malayalam movie. Besides Suniel, the movie stars Mahima Chaudhry and Paresh Rawal.
Released in 2006, Shetty plays the role of the hot-tempered but caring elder brother of Kareena Kapoor.