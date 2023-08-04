10 Boldest Looks of Birthday Girl Shama Sikander 

Shama Sikander is a versatile actress who has starred in a variety of genres.

She is a talented performer who is sure to continue to entertain audiences for many years to come.

The actress was born on August 4, 1981, in Mumbai.

She is a graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

The actress started her career as a model.

She made her acting debut in the television show Ye Meri Life Hai.

She has appeared in films such as Dil Maange More, Jism, and Aag.

She has also appeared in television shows such as Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 8.

She is a fitness enthusiast and has her own line of fitness apparel.

She is also a social activist and has worked on causes such as women’s empowerment and child rights.

