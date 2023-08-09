Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

10 Looks of Ranveer Singh in His Iconic Roles

Rocky Randhawa

Ranveer Singh played a flamboyant West Delhi guy in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Shiny pants, open shirts, and funky jewellery completed his look.

Kapil Dev

The actor played the cricket legend to perfection in 83. He sported a curly hair wig and moustache with panache.

Murad Ahmed

Ranveer lived the character of Ahmed aka Gully Boy in Gully Boy. He played a college-going boy from Dharavi slums. 

Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao

The actor played the corrupt police officer in style in Simmba. Mostly dressed in the police uniform, he sported sleek hair and a sharp moustache to play the part.

Alauddin Khilji

Ranveer brought to life the historic figure in Padmaavat. With his long locks and kohl-rimmed eyes, he looked terrorizing as the Khalji ruler of the Delhi Sultanate.

Peshwa Bajirao

The actor played another historic figure in Bajirao Mastani. He flaunted a shaved head with a stubble and moustache for this fabulous role.

Kabir Mehra

Ranveer looked handsome as he played a rich businessman’s son in Dil Dhadakne Do. He played a suave and understated South Delhi boy.  

Bikram Bose

The actor brought the 70s to life in Gunday, where he played a small-time goon. Wide-legged pants, printed shirts, and long hair were his hallmarks.

Ram Rajadi

Ranveer played a Gujarati Romeo in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. He adorned colourful Gujarati attires and traditional jewellery beautifully.

Bittoo Sharma

In his debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer played a farmer’s son who gets into the wedding planning business. He played a college-going boy in his plain tees and denims.