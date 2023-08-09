10 Looks of Ranveer Singh in His Iconic Roles

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Ranveer Singh played a flamboyant West Delhi guy in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Shiny pants, open shirts, and funky jewellery completed his look.
The actor played the cricket legend to perfection in 83. He sported a curly hair wig and moustache with panache.
Ranveer lived the character of Ahmed aka Gully Boy in Gully Boy. He played a college-going boy from Dharavi slums.
The actor played the corrupt police officer in style in Simmba. Mostly dressed in the police uniform, he sported sleek hair and a sharp moustache to play the part.
Ranveer brought to life the historic figure in Padmaavat. With his long locks and kohl-rimmed eyes, he looked terrorizing as the Khalji ruler of the Delhi Sultanate.
The actor played another historic figure in Bajirao Mastani. He flaunted a shaved head with a stubble and moustache for this fabulous role.
Ranveer looked handsome as he played a rich businessman’s son in Dil Dhadakne Do. He played a suave and understated South Delhi boy.
The actor brought the 70s to life in Gunday, where he played a small-time goon. Wide-legged pants, printed shirts, and long hair were his hallmarks.
Ranveer played a Gujarati Romeo in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. He adorned colourful Gujarati attires and traditional jewellery beautifully.
In his debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer played a farmer’s son who gets into the wedding planning business. He played a college-going boy in his plain tees and denims.